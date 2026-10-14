50 Cent says Diddy sent him funeral flowers after watching his Diddy documentary in prison.

During his sit-down on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (Oct. 13), Fif confirmed that the disgraced rap mogul sent him a flower arrangement after watching his Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which won an Emmy Award in September.

50 was surprised that Diddy was able to watch the doc on a jailbroken iPad at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, which he described as "a club."

"I'm sure [he] thought it was the best documentary he ever saw in his life," he joked.

The Power franchise creator then confirmed that the Bad Boy Records founder sent him funeral flowers while he was hanging out in a club in Miami, much to his surprise.

"Yeah, he sent me like, a funeral [basket] at…Club E11EVEN," he said. "I was like, 'Yo, who sent me?' And I was like, 'Oh, okay. I know where it came from,'" he added.

50 said that he returned the favor to Diddy. "I just sent him something recently," he said.

"What did you send him?" Kimmel asked.

"A bump on the head," Fif replied.

50 Cent is referencing a TMZ report that Diddy had a medical emergency at the prison and was rushed to the hospital this past weekend. According to the celebrity news site, the rap executive left the prison to be treated for a head injury early on Saturday morning (Oct. 10). He was believed to have been taken to a local hospital with the non-life-threatening injury, and later returned to the prison hours later.

There are conflicting reports surrounding Diddy's hospitalization. TMZ reported the injury was the result of a prison fight between him and "infamous Jamaican drug lord" Christoper "Dudus" Coke last Friday (Oct. 9). However, Page Six is reporting a different story. According to their sources, the former music executive simply bumped his head on a top bunk bed, and is reportedly doing much better now.

Diddy is serving his 50-month prison sentence for his sex-crimes convictions. He's reportedly in solitary confinement for using a cell phone in prison and purchasing luxuries like massages, alcohol, and more. Additionally, his release date has been pushed back to March 2, 2028, after it was previously set for Jan. 21, 2028.

Check out 50 Cent trolling Diddy below.

Watch 50 Cent Talk About His Feud With Diddy on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

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