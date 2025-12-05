50 Cent Jokes Diddy Sent Him Flowers as a Warning After Explosive Netflix Docuseries

50 Cent jokes that Diddy sent him a bouquet of flowers as a warning in the wake of Fif's new documentary series about Puff.

On Friday (Dec. 5), the G-Unit head honcho shared a post on Instagram. The post shows an arrangement of flowers. The tag reveals the floral gift was sent to the E11Even club in Miami for "Fifty Cent."

"What kinda gay sh*t is this," 50 captioned the post. "Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid. A warning, I’m 90’s grimy you don’t warn me. LOL."

50's post comes on the heels of his Diddy documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, debuting on Netflix on Tuesday (Dec. 4). The highly anticipated release features four 60-minute episodes and includes interviews with several former Puff Daddy associates, along with damning never-before-seen footage of the disgraced media mogul.

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film & Television," 50 Cent said in a statement about the series. "I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

Teased by 50 for the past two years, Sean Combs: The Reckoning has several new revelations, including footage of Diddy seemingly plotting on how to manipulate public opinion after his arrest.

According to CNN, Diddy's attorneys have issued a cease-and-desist letter to Netflix over the docuseries, which the lawyers claim uses illegally obtained footage.

Back in February, the Bad Boy founder filed a $100 million defamation suit against NBCUniversal for the documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, which aired on Peacock.

See 50 Cent's Post Showing Flowers He Got From Diddy