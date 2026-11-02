Sexyy Red, Maino, Coi Leray and More Get in the Halloween Spirit With Creative Costumes

Sexyy Red dressed as Mystique, Maino channeled 50 Cent, Joey Bada$$ paid tribute to Slick Rick and Coi Leray got spotted in a Dalmatian costume with her daughter as rappers showed off their Halloween 2026 looks this weekend.

Last Saturday (Oct. 31), plenty of hip-hop stars got into the Halloween spirit, pulling inspiration from iconic musicians, movie characters, television classics and more. Sexyy had more than one look for the occasion, first dressing up as a pimp before transforming into Mystique from the X-Men franchise. The St. Louis rapper brought the blue-skinned Marvel character to life from head to toe and later performed in the costume as well.

Maino also had multiple costumes, paying homage to 50 Cent's early-career look with the bullet-proof vest before switching things up with a Rick Ross-inspired look, beard and all. The latter look was for an episode of his Let's Rap About It podcast, while co-hosts Jim Jones dressed as Juelz Santana, Fabolous went as Colin Kaepernick and Dave East went West Coast with it as the late Eazy-E.

Coi kept things cute with a family-themed costume, dressing up as a Dalmatian alongside her daughter she shares with Trippie Redd. Elsewhere, Molly Santana channeled Chief Keef, Scar Lip dressed as Queen Latifah's character from Set It Off, Doja Cat went full fantasy as My Little Pony and so, so much more.

Check out some of the best Halloween 2026 looks below.

See Celebrities' Halloween Costumes for 2026

Coi Leray and her daughter as dalmatians

Sexyy Red as a pimp

Sexyy Red as Mystique

Joey Bada$$ as Slick Rick

Molly Santana as Chief Keef

G Herbo, Taina and their kids as The Jackson 5

Alicia Keys as Janet Jackson, Swizz Beatz as Quincy Jones and their son as Michael Jackson

Ice Spice as Patrick Star From SpongeBob SquarePants

Scar Lip as Queen Latifah in Set It Off

Doja Cat as My Little Pony with Latto as a cheetah

GloRilla as Ciara for her Goodies album cover

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram as Ciara and Bow Wow in "Like You"

Maino as Rick Ross, Dave East as Eazy-E, Fabolous as Colin Kaepernick, Jim Jones as Juelz Santana

Maino as 50 Cent

Offset as Terrifier's Art the Clown

The Game as a Blooded-out Ghostface

Ludacris and Eudoxie as Jerome and Sheneneh from Martin

Ludacris and Eudoxie as Prince and Apollonia

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