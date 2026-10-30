GloRilla and Boyfriend Brandon Ingram Dress Up Like Ciara and Bow Wow to Recreate ‘Like You’ Music Video for Halloween

GloRilla and her boyfriend Brandon Ingram dressed up as Ciara and Bow Wow and recreated the duo's "Like You" music video for Halloween.

On Friday (Oct. 30), Big Glo posted a video on her Instagram page of herself dressed as the young 2004-era R&B singer, while her NBA star boyfriend was the young Bow Wizzle. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Glo and Ingram recreated the elevator scene in Bow Wow and CiCi's 2005 visual "Like You."

The couple matched everything Ciara and Bow Wow wore in the music video, including fashion brand Ed Hardy's shimmering tiger graphic T-shirts, which were popular in the mid-2000s. GloRilla captioned the video, "Cause Ian never had nobody do me like youuuu," which is a lyric from Ciara on Bow Wow's track. The Memphis rapper also posted a photo of herself recreating Ciara's 2004 debut album cover for Goodies.

GloRilla is among several rappers who have portrayed real-life celebrities for Halloween.

Ye and Kim Kardashian's daughter North West kicked it off by transforming herself into reality-TV star Natalie Nunn. The 13-year-old rap prodigy even donned a prosthetic long chin to represent Nunn's most notable facial feature. In response, Nunn did an Uno reverse and dressed as North West, complete with piercings, long black nails, and teal-colored hair.

Then Maino had fans laughing at his hilarious Rick Ross costume. The Brooklyn, N.Y., rapper also recreated the Miami bawse's viral post-jail press conference from early October 2026.

Check out GloRilla's transformation as Ciara with her boyfriend Brandon Ingram who dressed up as Bow Wow for Halloween below.

See GloRilla and Brandon Ingram as Ciara and Bow Wow for Halloween

Watch Bow Wow and Ciara's "Like You" Music Video

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