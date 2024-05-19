Diddy Apologizes for ‘Inexcusable Behavior’ in Video of Him Brutally Assaulting Cassie

Diddy has apologized for his "inexcusable behavior" in a 2016 surveillance video of him brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Diddy Apologizes for Abusing Cassie

On Sunday (May 19), Diddy went on his Instagram page to issue an apology for his abusive behavior in a 2016 surveillance video that captures him viciously assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in Los Angeles.

It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy began in his video, which can be viewed below.

"I was f**ked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he continued.

"I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

"I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry," Diddy concluded.

Shocking Video Surfaces of Diddy Assaulting Cassie

Last Friday (May 17), CNN obtained a disturbing video that seemingly corroborates Cassie's allegations of abuse in her November 2023 lawsuit against her former boyfriend Diddy. The surveillance video, timestamped March 5, 2016, shows the hip-hop mogul viciously assaulting Cassie she attempts to leave a hotel in Los Angeles.

Cassie is seen walking hurriedly down a hallway with two bags in hand. Diddy then appears running after her while wearing nothing but a towel around his waist. When the footage switches to another security camera near the hotel's elevators, Diddy violently grabs Cassie by the back of her neck and tosses her to the ground. He then proceeds to kick her twice. While Cassie was on the ground, Diddy gathers her belongings before trying to drag her by the shirt.

Following the video's release, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office issued a statement explaining why Diddy wouldn't be prosecuted for his alleged abuse of Cassie. The LA County DA clarified that they were unable to pursue criminal charges against the 54-year-old music executive due to the statute of limitations. The DA's Office also added that law enforcement doesn't have a case file pertaining to the assault but urged victims or witnesses to come forward and report any relevant information.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's attorney and his rep for comment.

Watch Diddy's Apologetic Video for Abusing Cassie