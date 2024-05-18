Los Angeles County DA Explains Why Diddy Will Not Be Charged With a Crime Despite Horrific Video

The Los Angeles county district attorney recently explained why Diddy won't face charges in the wake of an alarming video showing him allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

LA County DA Reveals Why Diddy Won't Face Charges Despite Horrific Video

On Friday (May 17), the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office issued a statement via Instagram explaining why Diddy won't be prosecuted after surveillance footage showed him allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel. In a lengthy statement, which can be viewed below, the LA County DA said they couldn't press criminal charges against the hip-hop mogul due to the statute of limitations.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the statement reads. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch. If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

The DA's Office added that law enforcement doesn't have a case file on the attack, but encouraged victims or witnesses of a crime to come forward and report it.

"As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services," the statement concluded.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's attorney and his rep for comment.

Shocking Video Footage Shows Didd Allegedly Attacking Cassie

The DA's Office statement comes after CNN released on Friday, a horrifying video that appears to corroborate Cassie's allegations of abuse against her former boyfriend Diddy, which she revealed in her bombshell lawsuit last November.

In a series of surveillance clips timestamped March 5, 2016, the hip-hop mogul is seen physically attacking Cassie as the former R&B singer attempts to leave a hotel in Los Angeles.

As Cassie is seen quickly walking down a hallway with two bags in hand, Diddy runs after her while wearing a towel around his waist. When the footage switches to another security camera near the hotel's elevators, Diddy violently snatches Cassie by the back of her neck and tosses her to the ground. He then proceeds to kick her twice. With Cassie on the ground, the rap mogul gathers her belongings before trying to drag her down the hall by her shirt.

The incident appears to match the allegations made in Cassie's November of 2023 lawsuit, in which she alleged years of sexual and physical abuse by Diddy during their 10-year relationship. she endured years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of Diddy during their decade-long relationship. Diddy settled Cassie’s lawsuit a day after it was filed. His attorney, Ben Brafman, said the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

Meanwhile, Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, posted an open letter following the alarming video of the alleged 2016 incident.

"Men who hit women aren't men," he wrote in part. "Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

See the LA county DA's IG post on why Diddy won't be charged with a crime despite the horrific video below.

Read the LA County DA's Explanation of Why Diddy Won't Be Charged Despite Horrific Video