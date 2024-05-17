Cassie’s Husband Speaks Out After Video of Diddy Physically Assaulting Her Comes Out

Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, has spoken out via an open letter following the vicious video from 2016 of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie coming out.

Cassie's Husband Writes Letter Following Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie Coming Out

On Friday afternoon (May 17), Alex Fine shared the letter, addressed to women and children, on his Instagram page, which is aimed at men who are abusers.

"Men who hit women aren’t men," he began. "Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women."

Fine went on to write, "To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I’m sorry you live in a world where you’re not protected, and you don’t feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved."

Cassie's husband closed out the post, saying, "To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that d***h would be considered a kindness."

Alex Fine captioned the letter: "Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday. I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233."

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts to Video Footage of Diddy Assaulting Cassie

Horrifying Video Comes Out of Diddy Brutally Assaulting Cassie

Earlier today, CNN released video footage from 2016, which sees Diddy brutally attacking his former girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles. The surveillance video, comprised of several clips that are timestamped from March 5, 2016, shows Cassie walking down a hallway with two bags in her hands. Shortly after, Diddy appears, wearing just a towel around his waist, and violently snatches her by the neck. Puff then throws Cassie to the ground and kicks her multiple times before dragging the singer by her shirt. This footage was captured near the hotel's elevator.

Neither Diddy nor Cassie have addressed the recently released video, which was described in the lawsuit Cassie filed against Diddy last November, accusing him of physical assault, rape and more. The case was settled the day after it was filed.

Read More: A New Open Letter to Diddy Details His Abuse Toward Cassie

Read Alex Fine's open letter to abusers below.

Alex Fine Addresses Men Who Are Abusers