Diddy's alleged abuse towards Cassie is the subject of a new open letter from one of the singer's close friends, who claims she witnessed years of harm.

A New Open Letter to Diddy Details His Abuse Toward Cassie

On Thursday (Dec. 7), singer-songwriter Tiffany Red, a photo of which can be seen below, penned an open letter to the Bad Boy Records founder via Rolling Stone. In the letter, Red claimed that she witnessed much of the abuse Cassie elaborated on in her now-settled lawsuit against Diddy in November. The lengthy letter points to specific mentions in Cassie's lawsuit. Red claims she was traumatized from all the violence she witnessed toward Cassie at Diddy's hand.

Tiffany Red alleges that Cassie confided in her that Diddy was physically abusive to Cassie. Red witnessed Diddy in Cassie's face and yelling at her during a birthday party.

In one particular instance, Red recalls being woken up by an intoxicated and belligerent Diddy, who returned to Cassie's apparent where Red was staying around "3 or 4 a.m."

"A few hours later, I was woken up by you screaming, 'Emotional singing b***h, where are you?!' You and Cassie were back, it was around 3 or 4 a.m," Red wrote. "When I walked out of her bedroom where I was asleep, you yelled, 'Emotional singing b***h, there you are.' I was mortified, humiliated, and scared when I realized you were talking to me. You were visibly intoxicated, and so was Cassie. She appeared sedated and very withdrawn. It was the first time I saw her this way."

She continued, "You started screaming at us, 'Tell your girl she wants some birthday d**k. I flew all the way from Miami. She gone get this birthday d**k!' You were visibly angry that she didn’t want that from you. I was terrified; I said, 'She doesn’t have to have sex with you if she doesn’t want to.' You just kept screaming, 'She gone get this d**k.' All I kept thinking about was how, before you came to get her and she was sober, she kept telling us she didn’t want to go with you."

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for comment.

Diddy Faces Fourth Sexual Assault Accusation

The open letter aimed at Diddy comes as the music mogul continues to be accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women. The most recent lawsuit was filed by a Jane Doe on Wednesday (Dec. 6). The woman alleges that she was gang raped by Diddy, former Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre and a third unidentified man when she was just a 17-year-old high school student.

Diddy also broke his silence about the recent allegations via a statement on Instagram on Wednesday. He denied all the sexual assault allegations that have been brought against him.

"Enough is enough," Diddy’s statement read. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by Individuals looking for a quick payday."

He concludes: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Diddy has currently stepped down from his role as chairman of Revolt amid the lawsuits.

