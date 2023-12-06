Diddy Accused of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old Girl With Two Other Men in New Lawsuit – Report

Diddy is reportedly being accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl along with two other men in a new lawsuit.

Diddy and Two Others Reportedly Accused of Raping a 17-Year-Old Girl

According to a report published by Rolling Stone on Wednesday (Dec. 6), Diddy and former Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre are listed, along with a third unidentified man, in a new lawsuit. The disturbing allegations find the hip-hop mogul and his associates accused of trafficking a 17-year-old high school student across state lines and raping her in 2003.

The plaintiff, referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, explains in the lawsuit that she was approached by Harve Pierre one night while she was with a friend at an establishment in Detroit 20 years ago. Pierre allegedly told the young lady that Diddy would love to meet her before putting her on the phone with Puff, at which time she was invited to board a private jet to New York City.

After the phone conversation, Pierre, according to the lawsuit, took the girl into the Detroit lounge's restroom, where he allegedly smoked crack cocaine and forced her to perform oral sex. From there, she was flown to New Jersey before being transported to Daddy's House, Diddy's recording studio in Manhattan. Once inside, the then-17-year-old girl claims she was fed "copious amounts of drugs and alcohol."

She explains that once she was intoxicated and her vision became blurry, Diddy allegedly took her into the studio's bathroom, took off her clothes and penetrated her while she was up against a sink. As the teen reports that she was slipping in and out of consciousness, she looked in the mirror and saw that a third man, who is unidentified in the lawsuit, had also begun raping her while Diddy observed the disturbing situation from a chair.

At that point, the woman claims that after her pleas to stop were ignored by the man, Harve Pierre stepped into the bathroom, where he also allegedly forced nonconsensual sex upon her both vaginally and orally.

The 14-page lawsuit also reportedly includes various photos of the woman and Diddy that are believed to have been taken on the night of the assault.

Diddy Releases First Statement Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Also on Wednesday, Diddy shared a statement via Instagram addressing all the recent lawsuits and sexual assault allegations that have been brought against him.

"Enough is enough," Diddy’s statement reads as he breaks his silence for the first time. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by Individuals looking for a quick payday."

Puff's statement continues: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

Diddy's Fourth Sexual Assault Accusation in Three Weeks

The unnamed woman in the new lawsuit is the fourth woman to accuse Diddy of sexual assault in the three weeks since his former girlfriend Cassie came forth with similar allegations on Nov. 16. In that case, Diddy settled with the singer outside of court within 24 hours of the suit being filed. On Nov. 22, the aforementioned former President of Bad Boy Entertainment Harve Pierre was hit with a lawsuit of his own for the alleged sexual assault of a former personal assistant.

