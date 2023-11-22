Former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre Sued for Sexual Assault

Harve Pierre, the former president of Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment record label, is being sued for sexual assault and negligence by a former assistant.

On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Rolling Stone broke the news that Harve Pierre, a former executive at Bad Boy Entertainment, is facing a lawsuit that was filed in New York County Supreme Court. The plaintiff, who is going by Jane Doe in the complaint, has accused Pierre of grooming and sexually assaulting her during her time working with him as an assistant at the storied record label.

"Pierre used his position of authority as plaintiff’s boss to groom, exploit, and sexually assault her," the suit claims. "Pierre engaged in a year-long pattern of grooming plaintiff, leading to sexual harassment of plaintiff, and sexual assault."

The alleged victim claims she was sexually assaulted by Pierre on multiple occasions between 2016-2017. The woman is seeking damages to "fully and fairly compensate" her for the physical, emotional and psychological injuries she has as a result of the alleged assaults.

Also listed as codefendants on the lawsuit are Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises. Pierre worked at Bad Boy from 1991-2017 in roles including Head of A&R and president.

XXL has reached out to reps for Bad Boy for comment. A spokesperson for the label has responded with the following statement: "We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee. The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees."

Diddy Settles Recent Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The news of the lawsuit comes on the heels of Diddy being sued by Cassie on Nov. 16, and accused of rape, physical and sexual abuse. Diddy vehemently denied the accusations. However, he settled the lawsuit with Cassie a day later.

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." Diddy said in a statement. The settlement is not an admission of guilt, according to Diddy's attorney.

The timing of both lawsuits came as a result of the Adult Survivors Act, a statute that allowed a one-year window for alleged victims of abuse in New York to bring civil lawsuits even if the statute of limitations had passed. Nov. 24 is the final date to file a lawsuit under this extension.