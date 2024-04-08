Meek Mill Admits Rumors of Him and Diddy Being Gay Have Confused Meek’s Son

Meek Mill has addressed gay rumors in connection to Diddy, saying that the unconfirmed claims are confusing the Philadelphia rapper's 12-year-old son.

Meek Mill Addresses Impact of Diddy Rumors

Amid a recent—and lengthy—diatribe on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday (April 8), Meek Mill wrote, "I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f**k it."

Meek’s tweet was in response to a fan who wrote him, saying, "Damn, Wale a full grown p***y? Didn’t Puffy dangle him from the balcony (no Diddy)?" The tweet has since been deleted.

The social media user, however, was referring to claims that Diddy held Wale over a balcony during a studio session with Cassie years ago, which Wale’s team denounced. Wale also seemingly responded to the fallacy, writing online, "The slow demise of [authentic] journalism ... I use to pray for gullible ... now I'm scare of them."

Meek Mill Indirectly Mentioned in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' Lawsuit Against Diddy

Separately, Meek’s reference to sexual assault in his tweet presumably stems from him being purportedly mentioned in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, which claimed that Puff had a sexual encounter with a "Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj," presumably alluding to Meek Mill.

Meek Mill has had quite a time on X today, lamenting on numerous topics, including his thoughts on J. Cole retracting his diss towards Kendrick Lamar as well as his issues with former labelmate Wale, who was recently photographed with Meek’s former friend Dean.

Check out Meek Mill's tweet addressing gay rumors below.

