Rappers React in Outrage to Murder of Sonya Massey by Police

Rappers are reacting with outrage to the killing of Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman who was shot by police in her home in Springfield, Ill.

Rappers React to Bodycam Footage of Sonya Massey Killing

Sonya Massey's killing on July 6 has been making headlines, but the release of bodycam footage on Monday (July 22) showing the incident has caused another uproar. The video shows two officers, including Sean Grayson, arriving to Massey's home after she called them to report a suspected prowler. She appears a bit confused in the footage. While retrieving her ID for the police report, the officers tell Massey there are flames coming from a pot of boiling liquid on her stove.

Massey hops up to attend the pot. She then inexplicably says, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," which prompts Grayson to pull his weapon.

"I swear to God, I’ll f**king shoot you in your f**king face," he snaps. After Massey apologizes and ducks, Grayson steps forward and directs her to drop the pot before shooting her to death.

On Wednesday (July 24), Meek Mill commented on the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Can you imagine the cops killing your mom on camera like that … she didn’t even have a pot in her hand she put it down … and we need to erase police reports humans lie!!!" he captioned a video of Massey's son speaking at a press conference.

Boosie BadAzz, among others, also weighed in. "THIS MF POLICE KILLED THAT GIRL #sonaymassey FOR NOTHING," he tweeted. "HE CAME N THERE TO KILL HER. HER HANDS WAS N THE AIR. THIS WAS A EXECUTION. then he said 'this f**king b**ch is crazy' CRAZY FOR WHAT? TELLING YOU 'SHE REBRUKE U N THE NAME OF JESUS' N PUTTING HER HANDS UP SMH another black woman killed by police this f**ked up."

Officer Charged With Sonya Massey's Murder

Sean Grayson has been charged with murder, fired and is being held without bond. He has pleaded not guilty. More details have emerged about the officer since his arrest, including that he worked at six agencies in four years and was twice charged with DUI.

See rappers' reactions to the murder of Sonya Massey below.

Meek Mill

Boosie BadAzz

ScarLip

Lola Brooke

Monaleo

Master P