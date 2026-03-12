Boosie BadAzz Lists Rappers Who Avoided Protective Custody, Meek Mill and Young Thug Respond

Boosie BadAzz's lists of rappers who avoided protective custody is causing an uproar with Meek Mill and Young Thug chiming in with their thoughts about his controversial list.

On Thursday (March 12), Boosie hopped on his Instagram Live and called out Kodak Black for being in protective custody when he was locked up. This also prompted the Baton Rouge, La. native to share a list of rappers who didn't go into protective custody while they were incarcerated.

In his post on X, Boosie listed over a dozen rappers who he said stayed in general population while locked up, including T.I., YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Diddy, Pooh Shiesty and others. The list became a trending topic on the social-media platform.

Meek Mill responded on X after he saw that his name wasn't on the list.

"I'm skinny, I walked every yard in every jail I was in and held weight in every jail I was in," the Philly rapper attested in his post.

Boosie would later apologize to Meek for leaving him off the list while doubling down on his claim that Kodak was in protective custody.

Young Thug weighed in with his thoughts about Boosie's PC list. The Atlanta rhymer suggested protective custody can sometimes be the smarter option if a person wants to avoid getting more charges in prison.

Boosie wasn't feeling Thug's rationale. The rap veteran stood on business and told Thugger the rules of the game — if you call yourself a gangster then stay gangster when you get locked up and stay away from protective custody.

Thug agreed with Boosie's position but added that in his case PC was his best option for him because he claimed the police were trying to put charges on him while he was incarcerated. Young Thug may be referring to his time being locked up during his YSL RICO case, where he accepted a blind plea deal in October of 2024 after pleading guilty to multiple racketeering, drug and gun charges. He was released with a sentence of five years in prison, which was commuted to time served, and 15 years of probation.

See Boosie BadAzz's Protective Custody List and Meek Mill and Young Thug's Reactions

Boosie BadAzz and Young Thug talk about protective custody.