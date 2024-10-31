Young Thug Pleads Guilty in YSL RICO Case

After nearly a year of trial, Young Thug has entered a guilty plea in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug Enters Guilty Plea

The possibility of the case ending in a mistrial has been in limbo since last week when Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said she would consider a mistrial without prejudice and it was reported that the defendants in the case were discussing plea deals. On Thursday (Oct. 31), Young Thug became the fourth codefendant to enter a guilty plea in the last few days. The rapper entered a non-negotiated guilty plea for the charges of participating in a criminal street gang, violation of Georgia's controlled substance act and multiple gun crimes. Thug initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2022.

During the hearing, the State recommended 45 years, with 25 in custody and 20 on probation and also recommended the rapper's property be seized. Thug previously turned down a plea deal for a 43-year sentence, which would have seen him released today to serve 15 years of probation.

Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel attempted to poke holes in the State's case, presenting evidence he would have entered in the trial. Steel revealed that he did not want to take a plea deal but Young Thug insisted on taking the deal because he is growing extremely tired of the rigamarole of the court proceedings and wants to get back to his family. Thug's sentence will be handed down by Judge Whitaker. The date for the sentencing has not been confirmed.

The case went into flux on Oct. 23, during witness Wunnie Lee's testimony where he read aloud an Instagram post in court that included the hashtag #FreeQua, which reportedly referenced to Thugger’s incarcerated co-defendant, Marquavius Huey. The jury is not supposed to know that Huey is behind bars, which caused the defense to scream foul and request a mistrial.

In addition to Thug, Quamarvious Nichols, Rodalius Ryan and Marquavius Huey have already accepted plea deals. The two remaining codefendants Shannon Stillwell and Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick have reportedly refused plea deals and are going to take the case to trial.

The YSL RICO Trial

After officially beginning on Nov. 27, 2023, the YSL RICO trial is already the longest trial in Georgia history. Young Thug has been behind bars since he and 27 other YSL affiliates were arrested in a large-scale indictment accusing the group of actually being a street gang that has allegedly committed various violent acts in the Atlanta area over the last decade including, attempted murder, robbery, assault and multiple shootings.

After the majority of the codefendants accepted plea deals, including Gunna, Young Thug and five others decided to take the case to trial. The trial has had dozens of bizarre moments during its duration including a judge change which could have derailed the trial and caused redo over the summer after two judges were recused from the case.

Check out Young Thug's guilty plea hearing below.

Watch the Stream of Young Thug's Guilty Plea