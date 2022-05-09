Young Thug, Gunna, 26 Other YSL Associates Hit With RICO Charges, Thug Arrested

UPDATE (May 10):

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, issued a statement to XXL, denying the rapper’s criminal involvement in the matter. "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared," he said.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 9):

Young Thug and Gunna have reportedly been indicted on RICO charges.

On Monday night (May 9), journalist Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV reported that Thugger, Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been indicted on RICO charges, with Thug being taken into custody at his home this morning. According to Seiden, "The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery , participation in criminal street gang activity."

Below is Young Thug’s mugshot after he was booked into the Fulton County jail on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

Prosecutors are accusing YSL of being a "criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang,” reports Seiden.

"BREAKING: Rappers @youngthug,@1GunnaGunna among 28 defendants charged in 56 count indictment in Fulton County. My colleague @MarkWinneWSB & I have exclusive details," tweeted Seiden. "MORE DETAILS: The 56-count grand jury indictment charges 28 members and associates of Young Slime Life or "YSL."

"The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity," he continued.

@youngthug into custody earlier this evening."

"According to 56 count indictment, @youngthug is facing charges of participation in street gang activity and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act;

@1GunnaGunna is facing one count of conspiring to violate (RICO)," Seiden wrote further, explaining Thug and Gunna’s indictments.

"Prosecutors: 'YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of ATL. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang.' YSL's founders were Jeffery Williams AKA "Young Thug," AKA "Slime," Walter Murphy AKA "DK," and Trontavious Stephens AKA "Tick," AKA "Slug."

In one eye-popping revelation, the indictment reportedly alleges two of Young Thug's associates requested permission from the rapper to try and make an attempt on YFN Lucci's life while he serves time in jail on murder charges.

"Prosecutors allege that two associates of YSL, CHRISTIAN EPPINGER and ANTONIO SUMLIN, worked to get permission of @youngthug to make a 2nd attempt to murder @YFNLUCCI while he’s jailed in Fulton County," Seiden reports.

The two rappers had a long-standing beef that dates back to 2017. YFN Lucci's Mercedes SUV was shot up in Atlanta back in 2019. He was unscathed in the shooting. In January, Lucci claimed he was stabbed while in jail awaiting trial on murder charges. Thug is also reportedly accused of renting a car that was used in a murder in 2015.

@youngthug is accused of renting 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from @Hertz, which was used in the commission of the murder of Donovan Thomas, Jr., a rival gang member, on 1-10-15, according to indictment. @wsbtv," tweeted Seiden. "PROSECUTORS: SERGIO "Gunna" KITCHENS, associate of YSL, accused of appearing in a video released on social media titled "Fox 5," wearing a "YSL" pendant and a "Slatt" pendant, with lyrics stating "We got ten-hundred round choppers."

Video has also surfaced that shows someone who appears to be Young Thug being hauled away in handcuffs on a neighborhood street in Buckhead that's buzzing with police activity. The person taking the video notes that 10 people were handcuffed and detained during the raid on Young's home.

Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel is proclaiming the rapper's innocence.

“Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him,” Steel told WSBTV.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug and Gunna's reps as well as the Atlanta FBI for comment.