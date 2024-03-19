Young Thug YSL Trial Witness Makes Brazen Admission That He’s High While Testifying

The Young Thug YSL RICO trial is in Day 45. Just when you thought things couldn't get any weirder, they have, with a witness brazenly admitting he is high during testimony.

Young Thug YSL Trial Witness Admits He's High

On Tuesday (March 19), the defense continued its cross-examination of prosecution witness Adrian Bean. An eyebrow-raising moment occurred when Mr. Bean admitted he was extremely high while on the stand.

"I'm so high right now, y'all, I'm ’bout to go to sleep on y'all a*s," Bean said. "I ain't gon' tell a lie."

He was then handed a bottle of water by lead prosecutor Adriane Love. Judge Ural Glanville notified the man that a break was upcoming. Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel then asked if the man needed a moment to gather himself.

"Let's keep the ball rolling," Bean responded.

Young Thug YSL Trial Drags On

After beginning last November, the Young Thug YSL trial is on its 45th day, with no sign of an ending in the near future. Young Thug and five codefendants face a 65-page indicement that charges YSL of being a violent street gang that committed various violent crimes in Atlanta over the past decade. Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, faces eight charges under Georgia's RICO Act including ith criminal street-gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun and drug charges.

See video of a witness in the Young Thug YSL RICO case admitting he's high on the stand below.

Watch a Clip From the YSL RICO Case