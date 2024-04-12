Young Thug Vibes to Music During Court But Who’s He Listening To?

Nobody knows what Young Thug is listening to in a new court video but it certainly looks like he's vibing with it.

Young Thug Jams to Music While Waiting for the YSL RICO Trial to Begin

On Friday (April 12), Young Thug appeared in court for day 59 of the YSL RICO trial. As the Atlanta rapper sat in the courtroom waiting for the day's proceedings to begin, he appeared to be preparing for the day by listening to some music, which, by the looks of things, was a banger.

In the video clip below, Thugger is seen with a single earbud in his ear while nodding his head in enjoyment as all of the other people around him prepare for the day's testimony.

Social Media Speculates What Young Is Listening to in the Courtroom

As the clip of Young Thug jamming out ahead of Friday's court proceedings spread across X, formerly known as Twitter, plenty of users and social media blogs are coming to their own conclusions as to what he may be playing in his earbud.

"I want to know what @youngthug was listening to in court today but I think it was peaches & eggplants," one user ponders in reference to Yung Nudy's 2023 hit "Peaches & Eggplants" featuring 21 Savage.

The My Mixtapez blog is under the assumption that Thugger is going with something a bit more contemporary, chiming in with: "Young Thug listening to that new Future and Metro album while waiting for the jurors to arrive."

In the video clip below, watch Young Thug listening to music in the courtroom and try to figure out what he may be bumping in that earbud.

Watch Young Thug Nodding His Head While Listening to Music in Court and See Social Media Speculate What He's Playing

Watch Day 59 of the Young Thug YSL RICO Trial