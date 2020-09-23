Incredibly Expensive Gifts Rappers Have Bought Each Other
Rappers rarely hesitate when it comes to dropping a bag on themselves, but they also don't mind spending racks on their peers. From cars to jewelry and everything in between, members of the hip-hop community have gifted each other some of the most extravagant gifts imaginable and some of them will surprise you.
Remember the time Jay-Z gave out Rolex watches as a party invite? Back in 2019, Hov gave VIP status a whole new meaning. Instead of going the route of having calligraphy written on nice parchment paper to invite people to his Shawn Carter Foundation Gala, he sent out bottles of Ace of Spades champagne, which costs about $300, and rose-gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watches, which have a price tag of nearly $40,000. Big money, to say the least. Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz were among those to receive the wrist-piece and shared their excitement via social media. "Hov sent these as vip passes smh this rich shit is getting out of control," Meek said. "I'm not joking lol," he added. As for Swizz, the beatmaker shared a photo of the luxury watch and bottle of bubbly on IG and said, "Hov is on another level with the invite game."
Last month, Kanye West gave 2 Chainz an early birthday gift: a customized Sherp Pro ATV. A Sherp Pro ATV is a Russian-Ukrainian manufactured all-terrain vehicle that can ride over boulders, fallen trees, marshes, deep snow and much more. The company, which was founded in 2012, makes several other models, but for Chainz's 43rd birthday, Yeezy gave him the pro model. The Sherp Pro ATV is worth somewhere north of $120,000.
Then, there was the time in 2014, when French Montana and Khloe Kardashian gave Diddy a pearl white Cadillac Escalade truck for the mogul's 45th birthday. Completely stunned, Puffy graciously accepted the $70,000 SUV. "Oh my God! What the fuck is this?...You know only niggas from Harlem give pearl trucks," Diddy said before embracing French with a hug.
Take a look below to see more of the high-price tagged gifts that rappers have given each other.
Cardi B Surprises Offset With a Refrigerator Containing $500,000 for His Birthday
What do you get a man who has it all? Well, if you're Cardi B, you give him a refrigerator full of cash. For Offset's 28th birthday back in December, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper gave the Migos member $500,000 in cash that was placed on the shelf of a stainless steel refrigerator.
50 Cent Gifts 6ix9ine a Diamond-Encrusted Inhaler
Taking a break from the usual car or watch, 50 Cent bestowed a diamond-encrusted inhaler upon 6ix9ine before he did his time in prison for federal firearms and racketeering charges in 2018. According to jeweler Jimmyxboi of DoneRight and Co, who crafted the piece, the charm and chain was about $135,000.
Kanye West Buys CyHi the Prynce a Bentley
In 2018, Kanye West bought G.O.O.D. Music rapper CyHi the Prynce what appears to be a Bentley Mulsanne Sedan, which goes for between $310,000 and $341,000.
Drake Gifts 21 Savage With a Ferrari
Drizzy gave 21 Savage a 2016 red Ferrari 488, which is worth $275,000.
Rick Ross Gives Meek Mill a Range Rover for His 25th Birthday
With Range Rovers costing anywhere between $40,000 and 140,000, Rick Ross spent several racks on Meek Mill's black Range for his 25th birthday in 2012.
Jay-Z Gifts Meek Mill With a Roc-A-Fella Records Chain
To commemorate the relationship between Roc Nation and Meek Mill, Jay-Z gifted Meek the chain off his neck. Artists signed to Jay's Roc-A-Fella Records received a Roc chain in previous years. Fabolous is another rapper who wasn't signed to Roc-A-Fella, but has received one of the chains. He received it as a 40th birthday gift.
Cardi B Gives Megan Thee Stallion a “WAP”-Inspired Hermés Birkin Bag
To mark the success of their single "Wap," Cardi B spared no expense on her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion by giving the 25-year-old rapper a Hermès Birkin Bag last month. For a bag of this caliber, the price tends to range from $27,000 to $500,000 and that doesn't include the custom artwork Cardi had drawn on the purse to commemorate their Billboard Hot 100 No.1 song.
Lil Yachty Gives Quavo $27,000 for His Birthday
Lil Yachty gives Quavo a grand for every year he's been born. For his 27th birthday, the Migos rapper presented his friend with $27,000.
Gunna Hands Young Thug a $100,000 "Cake" for His Birthday
For his 29th birthday, Gunna blessed his mentor, Young Thug, with $100,000 cash. The Young Stoner Life Records affiliate arranged the cash like a cake with a candle placed in the center of a dinner roll that sat in between stacks of twenty dollar bills.
Quavo Gives Saweetie a Diamond Snowflake Pendant
Last Christmas, Quavo gifted Saweetie a $75,000 necklace. The chain is an iced out pendant with a blind out snowflake to go along with the "icy girl" moniker the rapper has created for herself.