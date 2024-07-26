Fans Think Ice Spice Disses Cardi B’s Appearance on New Album

Fans think Ice Spice is throwing shots at Cardi B's appearance on Ice's new album Y2K!.

Ice Spice Disses Cardi?

On Friday (July 26), Ice Spice released her debut album to the masses. One song titled "BB Belt" has people talking about its presumed shade toward Bardi. On the RiotUSA-produced track Ice raps, "This one b**ch is built like an ant, ew (Ew)/Crashouts, and they goin' on rants/Cash cow, I be gettin' them bands (Damn)/B**ches switchin' but they wasn't trans (Grrah)."

Elsewhere in the song she spits the lines, "Think she pretty, but changin' her face (Damn)/Fallin' behind like, b**ch, pick up your pace/It was funny 'til I took her place/Her man callin', but I be like, 'Who this?' (Who this?)/I'm a switchy bitch, I really do this (Damn)."

Fans React to "BB Belt" Lines

Many fans are social media have surmised that the bars are directed at Cardi, who Ice has appeared to have an underlying beef with.

"Girl ice spice is WHACKING CARDI B in this album!" podcast host Armon Wiggins commented on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a leaked version of the song that came out on Thursday afternoon (July 25).

"Ice Spice went from talking about farts to now she wanna diss Cardi B," someone else tweeted.

"Ay bro... Those Ice Spice diss bars towards Cardi tough. What is going on right now??" someone else questioned.

Cardi B Appears to React to Diss

It appears Cardi may have responded to the bars. Shortly after the eaked version hit the internet, Bardi randomly tweeted, "These b**ches have absolutely lost their mind… I’m getting all my lick backs on my album tho …ON EACH ONE OF YOU B**CHES!!!"

These b**ches can’t see me in numbers or status, y’all had WAY too much time to catch up," she added in a follow-up post. "Can’t see me in money, can’t see me in real estate, fashion, and CAN’T SEE ME IN PERSON either… I’m not in a rat race with none of you b**ches!! And ima show yall."

Cardi B iamcardib/X loading...

