Cochise Goes Full Marathon Mode With 14-Minute Song and Fans Can’t Believe the Length

Cochise is in full marathon mode and surprised fans earlier this week with a song totaling a whopping 14 minutes ahead of his new album.

On Monday (June 15), the 2022 XXL Freshman alum dropped "SUM OFF MY CHEST," blending absurd humor with his signature offbeat punchlines and exaggerated confidence over a series of beats.

"Old ni**a told me, ‘Son, you need to use your feet'/You in a wheelchair n-gga practice what you preach," he raps. "I’m in a whole other level I’m so handsomely/And when I’m stomping on that devil, I put on my cleats!"

When the song was posted on Rap's Instagram, the Florida rhymer popped up in the comments to note that he was, "Just shaking balls on a mic for 14 minutes."

Reactions to the track are mixed, with some fans loving it and others not so much.

"14 minutes of straight farts in a bathroom stall," one person wrote on the Instagram post, while another said, "after being bullied on twitter he finally locked in.

Additional comments included a goat emoji, "AND ITS ALL GAS" and, "Knicks had bro feeling amazing."

Cochise's new album TRENCH TOWN is set to drop this Friday (June 19). His last release was 2024's Why Always Me?, though he's released a steady stream of singles since then including "GOOGLE ME," "NASTY" with Aminé, "BRACES," "I THINK" and "I LIE."

Check out Cochise's 14-minute freestyle below.

Listen to Cochise's 14-Minute Freestyle

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