Megan Thee Stallion, Hunxho, Cochise and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As another work week comes to a close, hip-hop fans get another dose of new projects to head into the weekend with. This week, a Houston femcee delivers a sequel to her self-titled album, a buzzing rapper from Atlanta gives thanks with his sophomore LP, a former XXL Freshman from Florida offers up his first release of 2024 and more.

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Through With Megan: Act II

Megan Thee Stallion has been back in her bag in 2024. After releasing her Megan album in June, which featured the chart-topping single "Hiss," the Houston hot girl doubles back with Act II. Featuring 12 new songs and an additional bonus track, Megan gets assists from Flo Milli, Spiritbox, Twice and RM of BTS. The album comes a week before Megan is set to release her new documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words on Oct. 31.

Hunxho Offers Thank God Album

Hunxho has enjoyed a breakout year, which includes him being named a 2024 XXL Freshman. Now, he's fully in album mode. Following the release of the June prequel Before the Album, the Atlanta rap-crooner shares his new album Thank God with fans. There's no shortage of new material on the 22-song effort, which gets a boost from collabs with Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Cochise's Why Always Me? Album Arrives

Cochise is back in the spotlight with his new album Why Always Me?, the follow-up to 2023's No One's Nice to Me. Preceded by the singles "Google Me," "Nasty" featuring Anime and "4 AM," the uncanny Florida rapper's latest release has 18 songs in total and also features guest spots from Veeze and Anycia. Cochise teased the project with a Candyman-esque trailer on Instagram. "Thank you for the wait," he captioned the post.

Listen to all the new projects this week from G Herbo, Valee and more below.

  • Megan: Act II

    Megan Thee Stallion
    Hot Girl Productions
  • Thank God

    Hunxho
    300 Entertainment
  • Why Always Me?

    Cochise
    Columbia
  • Big Swerv Extended

    G Herbo
    Machine Music Group/Repblic
  • Rebirth

    DC The Don
    Rostrum Records
  • Hustle Muzik

    Payroll Giovanni
    BYLUG Ent. / Empire
  • Foe Lucy's, Vol. 8: Oot2lay EP

    Valee and Bandland ZZ
    Fake Shore Drive / Bandland Records
  • Live Wire

    Thouxanbanfauni
    Thouxanbanfauni / Create Music Group
  • Peace 2 Da World

    Rejjie Snow
    Honeymoon
  • Tainted Angels

    Fat Nick
    Fat Nick/Rostrum
  • It's Not That Deep

    Kembe X
    BMR
  • Still Easty The EP

    Tha Eastsidaz
    Death Row Records
