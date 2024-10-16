Megan Thee Stallion Admits to Having a Recent Breakdown Over the Grief She’s Had to Deal With

Megan Thee Stallion admits to having a breakdown after getting engulfed in social media following the Tory Lanez shooting in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion Releases Trailer for New Documentary

On Wednesday (Oct. 16), Megan Thee Stallion debuted the trailer for her new documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. In the trailer, which can be seen below, the Houston rapper reflects on her career and the trials and tribulations she's gone through in the past five years, starting with her mother passing away from brain cancer in 2019.

"I think I really forgot who I was, and when life started really getting crazy, I didn't have her," Megan says in the trailer. Things got worse after Megan was shot in July of 2020, and faced her fair share of detractors who claimed she was lying about the incident.

"That's when I started getting the backlash," she continues. "The shooting. The betrayal. I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media...I had really had, like, a real breakdown."

The "Hiss" rapper also speaks on getting out of her slump and pushing through.

"I want people to understand how this affected me. I want people to see how I feel," Megan adds. "I been through so much I can't give up."

The new documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words is slated to be released on Oct. 31.

Megan has enjoyed a big year in 2024, which included the release of her album Megan, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The lead single "Hiss" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tying her with Nicki Minaj and Lauryn Hill as the only female rappers to debut a song atop the chart.

See the trailer for Megan Thee Stallion's documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words below.

