Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Dating Rumors With NBA Player Torrey Craig After Doing Couple’s Challenge

Megan Thee Stallion sparks dating rumors with Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig by doing the couple's challenge with the NBA forward on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion Has a New Boo?

On Monday night (Aug. 27), Megan went live on IG from her bed. Laying next to her was NBA hooper Torrey Craig. In the video, which can be seen below, the two are doing the couple's challenge, which involves couples being asked random questions about their relationship and having to blindly answer which person is better or worse at a certain relationship category.

They both answer Megan to the question of who is most likely to get arrested as well as who is the better kisser. They both give different answers to the question of who said I love you first. Both agreed that Megan starts the most arguments. Check out the full session below.

Fans were quick to comment on the video and Megan and Torrey being together.

"Torrey Craig bagging Megan Thee Stallion was not on my bingo card but shoutout to South Carolina man we been up this year," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I just dmed Megan Thee Stallion some Torrey Craig lowlights," someone else posted.

"WHY IS MY QUEEN IN THE BED WITH TORREY CRAIG!?!?!" another post on the topic reads. "I average the same amount of points per game as he does!!! HOOOMYGAWD WHY!?!?"

Megan was most recently romantically linked with Inter Milan soccer player Romelu Lukaku following her split with Pardison Fontaine last spring.

Who Is Torrey Craig?

Torrey Craig is in his sixth season in the NBA where he plays small forward for the Chicago Bulls. The 33-year-old journeyman has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Pheonix Suns, Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets after attending college at SC Upstate.

