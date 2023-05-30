Pardison Fontaine Trends on Twitter After Megan Thee Stallion Spotted Holding Hands With Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku

Pardison Fontaine is trending on Twitter after Megan Thee Stallion was spotted holding hands with soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding in Italy.

Earlier today (May 30), photos and video surfaced of Megan Thee Stallion in attendance at the wedding of Inter. Milan soccer player Lautaro Martinez. The Houston rapper was spotted getting close with Martinez's teammate Romelu Lukaku. In one photo (below), Megan and Romelu are outside talking. Other photos show them holding hands. A video from the event shows Megan sitting next to Romelu during the wedding reception.

This appears to confirm the rumors that Pardi and Megan Thee Stallion have called it quits. In the wake of the photos surfacing that prove Megan has moved on, Pardi has turned into a trending topic on Twitter, with people weighing in on the breakup.

"All that crashing out Pardi was about to do, all the extra internet antics yall hyped him up for, just for her to end up with a laid back nonchalant Congolese dude," one person posted on Twitter. "Moral of the story, she might like you for now but she really want an African."

"Meg got a new man before we even realised she and Pardi are over. Yes Queen this is what your 20s are about," another person posted.

"Outta all the disrespect Megan took from industry men at her lowest point, Pardi chose to clap at THE ROCK for wanting to be her pet so….I understand her decision," someone else posted, referencing Pardi going viral for going at actor The Rock for making a comment that he wanted to be Megan's pet last August.

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion began dating shortly after she was shot by Tory Lanez in the summer of 2020. This past February, rumors started to circulate that there was trouble in paradise when Megan allegedly unfollowed Pardi on Instagram. Earlier this month, Pardi shared a poem on Instagram dedicated to Megan. It looks like the expression was for not.

See Reactions on Twitter to Confirmation That Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Have Called It Quits Below