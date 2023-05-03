Yung Miami Confirms She’s Bisexual, Would Smash Megan Thee Stallion

Yung Miami is opening up about being bisexual in a new interview and admitting Megan Thee Stallion would be on her hit list.

On Tuesday (May 2), a snippet of Yung Miami's upcoming interview on the Jason Lee Show debuted. During the clip, Caresha speaks candidly about identifying as bisexual. During a segment of the show called Smash or Pass, where the interviewee chooses if they would have sex or not with the person proposed by Lee, the City Girls rapper was asked if she would smash or pass Megan Thee Stallion. Yung Miami was emphatic in her answer.

"I'ma smash. All day and tomorrow," Yung Miami responded. "Megan just give me, like, she really can take me up and throw me down."

When questioned if she's ever been with a woman sexually, Yung Miami confirmed she had and said she loved the experience.

"Are you bisexual?" Jason Lee then asked.

"Yeah, I always say that," Yung Miami replied. "I really do like girls. I don't want to be in a relationship with girls."

In 2021, Yung Miami released the song "Rap Freaks" where she rhymes about fictionaly having sex with several people in the music industry male and female. Meg is name-dropped toward the beginning of the song with Miami rapping, "I'm with the savages/Drive the boat (Ah), sit on Megan face, ride it like a stallion."

Yung Miami was most recently in a relationship with Diddy, though she recently admitted they split. On Monday (May 1), they attended the 2023 Met Gala together and things got kinda awkward when Diddy was asked the status of their relationship in an interview.

The entire episode of the Jason Lee Show with Yung Miami premieres on Wednesday (May 3) on YouTube at 5 p.m. EST.

See Yung Miami Opening Up About Her Sexuality and Lusting Over Megan Thee Stallion Below