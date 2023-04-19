Yung Miami Says She’s Still Friends With Diddy Following Breakup

Yung Miami and Diddy kept things cordial following their breakup, according to the City Girls rapper.

On Wednesday (April 19), New York magazine's The Cut ran a new interview with Yung Miami where she spoke about her talk show Caresha Please, upcoming music, her relationship with her partner in rhyme JT and of course her relationship with Diddy, which recently ended.

"We’re still friends," Yung Miami said after confirming she's not with the media mogul any longer. "We’re still good friends. But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it."

Yung Miami said their relationship was deep, despite not having an official title.

"We were f***ing with each other hard," she added. "We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it."

After rumors floated around that they were dating for close to a year, Diddy and Yung Miami confirmed their relationship last June when Diddy appeared on the debut episode of Caresha Please. That September, Yung Miami expounded on their relationship during an interview with XXL.

"We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating," she explained.

"He sees other people outside of me, and I see people outside of him. I'm young. I'm dating. I'm, you know, having fun. I'm doing me. He's doing the same thing. I can't speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating."

Last December, Diddy announced he had a child with another woman, with Yung Miami saying she was single a few days later. Last month, Miami confirmed she isn't dating Puff anyone.