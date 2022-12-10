Yung Miami Appears to Respond to Diddy’s Child Announcement

Diddy shocked the world with his announcement that he's the father of a new baby girl. Interestingly, his rumored girlfriend, Yung Miami, appeared to have responded to the rap mogul's child announcement.

On Saturday (Dec. 10), Diddy revealed that he's the father of a newborn baby daughter named Love Sean Combs. The 53-year-old billionaire didn't disclosed when the child was born or who is the baby's mother.

The news prompted fans to wonder how Yung Miami felt about his surprise announcement.

When a fan told her to jump on her Caresha Please podcast because people have questions, she replied with eyes emoji.

Yung Miami reacts to Diddy's baby news. YungMiami305/Twitter loading...

The "Act Up" rapper then posted a photo of a Terri Leann (and her fiancé) who is famous from a viral video last year featuring herself going into someone's yard to confront people about making fun of someone.

The City Girls rhymer also tweeted: "Idk if I'm delusional or what but I been working out for a week 1/2 & I can already see the difference in my legs!!!!"

Meanwhile, an insider close to Diddy's camp revealed to TMZ that the baby was reportedly born in October at a hospital in Newport, Calif. It's still unclear who the mother is.

And to be clear, no one is suggesting that Yung Miami is the mother of Diddy's new baby.

As we previously reported, in a September interview with XXL, Miami cleared up the confusion regarding her relationship status with Diddy.

We are dating. We single, but we’re dating," she explained to us. "People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

"He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him," she added. "I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating."

"I think it just went over people’s heads, you know?" she concluded. "People just like to take whatever they wanna take from."

In the meantime, congratulations to Diddy and the Combs Family on their new bundle of joy.