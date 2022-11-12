50 Cent Responds to Diddy and Yung Miami Breakup Rumors

50 Cent is back trolling once again. This time the television mogul is responding to Diddy and Yung Miami's alleged breakup rumors.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), 50 Cent hopped on his Instagram account to react to reports that Diddy and Yung Miami have broken up. Fif posted an image of a gossip blog report with the headline reading, Yung Miami BREAKS UP With Diddy… After He 'CUT' Her Allowance to Just $200K a Month!!!"

In the caption, it looks like 50 Cent not only took a shot a Yung Miami but also at his former lover Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his 10-year-old child Sire Jackson. Apparently, Diddy is allegedly dating her as well.

"LOL PUFFY you better fix this before i get to Miami. [Laughing emoji] or you gonna be stuck playing wit my old shit," he wrote. "LOL you know i don't miss nothing Justin been knocked it off, we keep it player on this side."

According to The Shade Room blog post below, Diddy mysteriously removed all of his photos from his IG page. Interestingly, Miami deleted all photos of the Bad Boy Records boss from her IG account as well.

According to online reports, Yung Miami, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, purportedly dumped the billionaire executive after he allegedly decreased her monthly allowance from $500,000 to $200,000.

In a September 2022 interview with XXL, the City Girls rapper confirmed that she and Diddy are dating and are allowed to see other people.

We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating," she said. "That’s what I mean when I say we go together. We're having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

"He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him," she continued. "I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing."

XXL has reached out to Diddy and Yung Miami's reps for comment.

Look at 50 Cent Responding to Diddy and Yung Miami Break Up Rumors Below