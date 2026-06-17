The Summer’s Most Unexpected Rap Win Might Belong to Yung Miami With Her Hit ‘Spend Dat’

Yung Miami is in the midst of a comeback with her hit single "Spend Dat," as the song has quickly turned into one of rap’s most unexpected success stories of the summer.

Released in April, "Spend Dat" almost immediately caught on with social media users, particularly on TikTok where a dance challenge encouraged creators to add to a growing trend. The dance is a simple step built around a bouncing groove, a swipe-like "spend" hand motion and a quick pose that makes it easily repeatable.

Celebrity cosigns soon followed, and the song has since become a bona fide hit as it steadily climbs the charts.

One of the most visible signals came from the New York Knicks historic NBA Finals win, as the team celebrated to the song inside the locker room following their last game on June 13. Additionally, Raven Symone, Adrien Broner, Rick Ross, Ciara, Kandi Burress and Lil Duval are among the celebrities who have shared videos dancing to the trend, while Halle Berry also used the song to soundtrack a social media post.

After debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 on June 2 at No. 66, the J White Did It-produced song had already risen to No. 34 two weeks later on the chart dated Monday (June 15). And as of this writing, the song sits at No. 26 on Apple's iTunes charts, making for only the second of two Hip-Hop songs in the entire top 30.

It's quite the redemption arc for the Florida-born rhymer, whose career had effectively cooled off by the time the City Girls had their less-than-amicable split in 2023. And though she remained in the cultural conversation through her podcast, Caresha Please, and her relationship with Diddy, the latter's legal troubles soon created a firestorm of negative press that overshadowed anything she had been building.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God earlier this year, Miami even said she felt she was penalized for her loyalty to the fallen mogul and was "pushed out" by her peers who had previously celebrated her.

But in spite of it all, the bold, repetitive and attitude-driven "Spend Dat" is cutting through the noise.

Take a look below to see Ciara, Rozay, Fabolous and more adding to the "Spend Dat" growth.

See Some "Spend Dat" Accolades

Watch Celebs Turn Up to "Spend Dat"

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Watch Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Video

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