Yung Miami Has the Appropriate Reaction After a Fan Asks Her to Sign a Bottle of Baby Oil

An intrepid Yung Miami fan recently asked the former City Girls rapper to autograph a bottle of baby oil and she had the appropriate reaction.

Yung Miami Gets Strange Autograph Request

Diddy's apparent affinity for hoarding baby oil has been a running joke since the embattled media mogul's 14-page indictment revealed authorities discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube during the raids on his homes back in March. On Sunday (Oct. 6), TikTok user neverknowwhatchagonnasee ran down on Diddy's former girlfriend Yung Miami and asked her to put her John Hancock on a bottle of baby oil as a joke. In the video, which can be seen below, the TikTok user approaches Miami while she is sitting in the back seat of an SUV.

"Would you sign this?" the guy asks.

"Ooh, boy, you played," someone responds before the rapper quickly rolls up her window. Miami's security then directs the man to leave.

"Please, I love you," he responds to no avail.

Diddy's Baby Oil and Lube Cache Sparks Endless Jokes Online

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York recently revealing in their indictment that Diddy had a huge cache of baby oil and lube has led to endless jokes online. 50 Cent clowned Diddy for his extensive stash. Comedian Katt Williams roasted the embattled music mogul during a recent comedy show. There have been myriad memes associated with the discovery.

Last month, Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo tried to justify the amount of baby oil Diddy had by concluding Puff buys in bulk because he lives near a Costco.

"I guess, I don't know what you need 1,000, one bottle of baby oil goes a long way," Agnifilo said. "I don't know what you need 1,000 for. I mean, he has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walked out of there with?"

Diddy's criminal case, however, is no laughing matter. He has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. After pleading not guilty, his bond has been denied. He faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty on all charges.

See a TikTok user asking Yung Miami to sign his bottle of baby oil below.

Watch Yung Miami Refuse to Sign a Fan's Bottle of Baby Oil