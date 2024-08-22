Yung Miami trolls Joe Budden over the recent success of his hit record "Pump It Up," which results in a heated online exchange between them.

Yung Miami Teases Joe Budden for Latest Accomplishment

On Thursday (Aug. 22), the social media page Say Cheese! went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and uploaded a video clip of a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast showing Joe receiving his plaque for his 2003 song "Pump It Up" becoming gold certified. In response to the video, which can be seen below, Yung Miami commented with a few laughing emojis. After the rapper-turned-podcaster noticed the former City Girls' reply, he clapped back with a cryptic message about having insults for her on standby.

"It would be too easy…..," Joe Budden typed in the tweet below.

After Joe's reply, Yung Miami penned up an unapologetic answer, referencing the time Joe Budden criticized her for not dropping more episodes of her Caresha Please! podcast on Revolt TV.

"Another one bites the dust remember???" she wrote in the tweet. "You was just celebrating when you THOUGHT I took an L. I can laugh YOU was just laughing at me so LETS LAUGH! [three laughing emojis]."

An hour later, Joe Budden alluded that he was unbothered by Caresha's online jab.

"You're right I'll laugh tmw [heart signal emoji]," he wrote. "Like i always say, laughter is good for the soul. [fist emoji]," Joe continued.

Yung Miami answered Joe with a life lesson about treating others in a similar way he'd want to be treated.

"You don’t like the way it feels when someone laughs at your accomplishments but it’s cool when you do it," she penned in the next tweet. "It don't feel good right!"

After a fan reshared an eight-month-old clip of Joe Budden dissing Yung Miami on the Need to Know Podcast, the rapstress defended her reasoning for trolling him.

"But every time I defend myself it's a problem!" she concluded. "And it's all men."

Yung Miami and Joe Budden Beef Explained

Things between Yung Miami and Joe Budden took a turn after the broadcaster critiqued the rapper for not delivering new episodes of her Caresha Please! podcast on Revolt TV. In December of 2023, Joe Budden stated on the Need to Know Podcast that Yung Miami's podcast was done. He also questioned the rapper's two wins of Best Hip-Hop Platform at the BET Awards in 2022 and 2023. He later poked fun at Yung Miami's podcast being reportedly cancelled by singing Queen's classic 1980s rock song, "Another One Bites the Dust."

"I love when a two-time award-winner—I love when they just it's over now," Joe said in the clip below. "She won the award two years in a row. Now I don't care about that stuff. However, you know when there's a glitch in the matrix. Yeah, get the f**k out of here."

After a portion of the interview went viral, Yung Miami jumped on X to address men who don't want to see her win. The tweets have since been deleted.

"I really wanna be positive in 2024. F**k yall hating a*s h*es fr!" Miami began her rant. "Oh and yall old hating a*s p***y ni**as too!!!!!"

You know you that b**ch when Ni**AS praying on your downfall. I expect that from b**ches cause that's what b**chs do, but yall ni**as LOL YALL SOME P***Y Ni**AS!!!! P***yyyyyyyyyyy!!! Like b**ch a*s ni**as!" she continued.

"I got tender di*k ni**as di*k in bunch bout a podcast talking down on a b**ch that's 29!! ((29)) AHHHHHHHHHHHH! Put on your seatbelt b**ch!!" she added.

"Happy New Year D*ck eaters [kiss mark emoji]," she added.

Take a look at Yung Miami and Joe Budden throwing shots at each other below.

See Yung Miami Troll Joe Budden Over the Recent Success of His Hit Record "Pump It Up"

See Yung Miami and Joe Budden's Subtle Shade at Each Other on X

See Joe Budden Critique Yung Miami About Her Caresha Please! Podcast

Watch Joe Budden's "Pump It Up" Video