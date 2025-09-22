Cardi B delivers receipts showing that she writes her own rhymes after Joe Budden questioned who penned her lyrics.

On Sunday (Sept. 21), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast debuted and one of the main topics of discussion was the new Cardi B album, Am I The Drama? The hosts reviewed the project and particularly gave props to Cardi on the track "Magnet," which is rumored to be a diss song aimed at former City Girls rapper JT.

"Whoever is writing these lines..." Joe says. "He is smoking this sh*t."

After getting wind of Joe's comments. Cardi responded on X.

"Whoever wrote it?? Nah that's CARDI," she wrote in a since-deleted post where she shared audio of her raw bars. "This is my process. I'm a natural roaster and you know I'm quick with the mouth so I'll be coming up with the lines and I'll record myself and lay it later. Don't give me backhanded 10z cuz I'll always be able to prove my sh*t."

Cardi's new album has been the talk of the internet since its release last Friday (Sept. 19). In addition to possibly sending shots at JT, Bardi also takes direct aim at Bia on the song "Pretty and Petty." The new album is already platinum thanks to it containing the previously released multi-platinum singles "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Up."

Watch Joe Budden Questioning Cardi's Pen on the New Album Am I The Drama? and Her Response