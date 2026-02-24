Cardi B Claps Back at Trump Media Advisor for Pulling Her Into Nicki Minaj Bot Allegation

Cardi B claps back at Trump Media Advisor Alex Bruesewitz for pulling her into the Nicki Minaj bot allegation.

On Tuesday (Feb. 24), Cardi B jumped on X to address Alex Bruesewitz, an advisor to Donald Trump, who dragged her name into the online chatter about Politico's article about thousands of bots amplifying Nicki Minaj's conservative-leaning posts on X.

According to journalist Jason Beeferman's Politico story, disinformation research company Cyabra discovered that over 18,000 bots were interacting with Nicki's conservative posts and elevating them on the social media platform, which is owned by Elon Musk. Dan Brahmy, the CEO and founder of Cyabra, told Politico that the majority of the activity largely came from fake profiles.

On X, Bruesewitz slammed the article insisting that Cyabra's findings were not credible because of the company's alleged relationships with hip-hop artists who are known enemies of Nicki Minaj, namely Cardi B.

"This story is 100% BS! @NICKIMINAJ, the most popular female rapper of all time, does not need 'bots' to promote her on social media," he wrote. "Politico's Jason Beeferman is also a fake news hack who fails to disclose that the company that conducted this report, Cybara, is partnered with Cardi B’s agent."

"It's incredibly unethical and inappropriate that Beeferman failed to disclose that relationship, given the very public disputes in the music industry," he continued. "Fake news is the enemy of the people!"

Cardi B didn't like being dragged into the discourse and refuted Bruesewitz's claim that the Bronx rapper may have had some influence in Cyabra's report about bots pushing Nicki's MAGA posts. She also threatened to sue Bruesewitz for defamation.

"Listen, you involved me in something that has nothing to do wit me so now we’re gonna talk about the facts," she clapped back in a post on X. "Cyabra is a data company with a lot of investors like Mike G, customers like Elon Musk and Pepsi that use that company for data and even has Mike Pompeo on the board of advisors."

"So what you need to focus on is the fact that data is VERY real and leave me out of your bulls**t. I do not have anything to do with that and I don't give AF!!" she continued. "Now lie and say that's not true!!! See what happen when you involve me in s**t that don’t have nothing to do with me? I get down to the GRISTLE of it!! And btw I am still gonna sue you, you wet dirty dog."

"I'm on a sold out tour and don't give af about none of what you and your people got going on," Bardi added. "America got so many issues, businesses are closing, homeowners are slashing the prices on their homes, interest rates are high.. yet Trump’s advisor is arguing on Twitter with a female rappers."

Meanwhile, United Talent's Mike G, who is an advisor and investor in Cybara’s actual business model, jumped in the middle of Cardi and Bruesewitz's heated argument and defended the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

"Let’s be clear: my advisory role and investment in Cyabra along with multiple other tech companies has absolutely nothing to do with Cardi B," he stated on X. "Cardi doesn't need bots, narratives, or manufactured noise. She moves culture on her own."

"I invest in innovation. I represent artists. Those are separate lanes," he continued. "Trying to spin this into something else is lazy and misleading."

Cardi B's back and forth with Alex Bruesewitz can be viewed in all of its splendor below.

See Cardi B and Trump Media Advisor Alex Bruesewitz's Heated Argument Over Nicki Minaj Bots Allegations

Get our free mobile app