Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour Grosses Over $70 Million

Cardi B achieves another milestone in her rap career. The Bronx rapper's Little Miss Drama Tour grosses $70 million.

On Saturday (April 18), Bardi wrapped up her Little Miss Drama Tour with back-to-back sold-out shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The North American trek finished with 453,000 tickets sold and over $70 million grossed across 35 dates, making it the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper, according to Live Nation.

Additionally, Cardi became the first female rapper to sell out back-to-back nights at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and in New York, she made history again as the first female rapper to sell out consecutive shows at Madison Square Garden.

The Grammy Award-winning rhymer kicked off her tour on Feb. 11 in Palm Desert, Calif., at Acrisure Arena, in support of her second album, Am I the Drama? The 35-city jaunt featured a lineup of special guests, including Blueface, Lil' Kim, Meek Mill, GloRilla, T.I., Kehlani, Fetty Wap, Megan Thee Stallion, Cash Cobain, Missy Elliott and more.

In celebration of her milestone, Cardi posted a video message to her fans on Instagram, which can be viewed below.

"Most of all, of course, I want to say thank you to my fans, thank you to Bardi Gang. Thank you to everybody who came and made this moment so special for me," she said.

Fans who missed out on Cardi B's record-breaking tour have one more shot to catch her performing live. The "Up" rapper is set to headline the 2026 Essence Festival of Culture, which takes place in New Orleans from July 3–5.

See Cardi B's Thank You Message to Her Fans and Others for Making Her Little Miss Drama Tour So Successful

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