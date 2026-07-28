Cardi B Explains ‘Can’t Trap Me’ Lyric From New Viral Song Teaser

Cardi B explains her "can't trap me" lyric from a new viral song teaser.

On Monday (July 27), Bardi shared a video clip on social media that shows her rapping to an unreleased track on the beach.

"B**ches be swearing they so f**kng bad, I don't see it/A ni**a can't trap me, I won't keep him," she raps.

Bardi later gave insight into the bar on Instagram Live

"First thing's first, I know exactly what I said on that line," she said. "Sometimes a nig**a think that because you have a baby with them...That's it's like, you won't move the f**k on...Nah, b**ch, I'll take my baby and get the f**k on."

A baby won't trap me, b**ch," she continued. "We can have 10 f**kin' kids. I'll leave."

Cardi B broke up with her latest child's father, NFL player Stefon Diggs, earlier this year. She recently sparked rumors that she is dating Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye after the two were spotted out on multiple occasions.

Cardi B is riding high after releasing her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, last September. She followed that up with the massive Little Miss Drama Tour earlier this year. She's also scored big wins at the 2026 BET Awards and 2026 American Music Awards.

Now, she appears to be back in music mode.

See Bardi's new song teaser and her explaining lyrics about not getting trapped below.

Watch Cardi B's New Song Clip and Her Explaining the Line About Not Getting Trapped