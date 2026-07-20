Cardi B and Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out Multiple Times

Cardi B and Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye are sparking romance rumors after being spotted together multiple times this month.

On Saturday (July 18), the pair were spotted out to dinner together in Italy with a few friends, after previously sitting together earlier this month at a show for Paris Fashion Week. They were also spotted chatting on a balcony after the show.

Cardi recently split with her youngest son's father, football star Stefon Diggs, while Maduka is also coming off a split with Jelicia Westhoff, the mother of his three-year-old son. Amid the Cardi rumors, Jelicia is blasting him on social media, accusing him of being a deadbeat father, cheating on her with both men and women and physically abusing her.

In a statement to Page Six, Jelicia said she has "nothing against" Cardi, but that it's "about you going out with any woman in public knowing that you don’t take care of your child."

Meanwhile, fans on social media seem to be excited about the potential romance.

"I'm happy for her. It was time to try a different type of guy," one person wrote. "He so damn fine, Cardi better have that baby," another person said.

Another fan is into it, but she just hopes that Cardi doesn't have another baby so fast after welcoming her daughter Blossom with Offset in 2024, then her son with Diggs one year later.

"She should have fun but sis I don’t want you get pregnant again please," they said.

Check out videos of Bardi and Maduka plus more reactions from fans below.

Watch Cardi B and Maduka Okoye Together

See Fan Reactions to Cardi B and Maduka Okoye

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