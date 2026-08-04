Cardi B Makes History Again as the First Female Rapper With Four Diamond Songs

Cardi B has become the first female rapper with four diamond songs following the latest RIAA certification for "WAP."

On Monday (August 3), "WAP," Bardi's 2020 smash collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, was officially certified diamond after the song surpassed 10 million units sold in the U.S. The achievement gives the Bronx superstar her fourth diamond plaque, the most of any female rapper, while "WAP" also becomes the first collaboration between two female rappers to reach the milestone. It marks the first diamond certification of Megan's career.

Released in August 2020 as what was supposed to be the lead single from Cardi's long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, the Ayo the Producer and Keyz-produced "WAP" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly became one of the biggest songs of the year. Of course, her sophomore effort wouldn't actually come for another five years, but the song was still placed on the project.

The latest certification joins Cardi's other diamond hits: her 2017 breakout smash "Bodak Yellow," her 2018 single "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and her feature on Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" that same year.

Reacting to the news on X, Cardi wrote, "Awww y’all WAP just went diamond… me and @theestallion really did that!! Love y’all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us #WAP."

Meg shared Cardi's post and added, "WOWW omg diamond sisterrr thank you for having me."

Check out both Cardi and Megan's reactions to "WAP" going diamond below.

See Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion React to 'WAP' Going Diamond

See Every Hip-Hop Artist With Diamond Certification