Cardi B Believes Race Played a Part in Guilty Verdict for Karmelo Anthony, Teen Who Fatally Stabbed Fellow High School Student

Cardi B believes race played a part in the guilty verdict for Karmelo Anthony, the teen who fatally stabbed a fellow high school student.

Bardi weighed in on the much-publicized case after Anthony was found guilty of murder on Tuesday (June 9) and sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing Austin Metcalf during a confrontation at a high school track meet in 2025.

"It is a race thing, I'm pretty sure," Cardi said during an X Spaces session. "Especially in Texas. This happens a lot in Texas. If Anthony was White and he was surrounded by a bunch of Black football players, the case would have went extremly different."

Cardi thinks the 35-year sentence for Anthony is excessive, and he should have at most been found guilty of manslaughter.

"I sure learned something from this," she added. "I learned to tell my sons do not argue with no White boys," she added. "’Cause, baby, ain't no law protecting us if something goes down with them. That's what I learned from this case."

According to prosecutors, an argument between the two students escalated during the track meet when Anthony stood under Metcalf's team's tent during a rain delay. Anthony stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Anthony's defense argued that he acted in self-defense. However, it took the jury about three hours to convict him of murder.

Hear Cardi offer her thoughts on the Karmelo Anthony case below.

Listen to Cardi B Weigh In on the Karmelo Anthony Trial Verdict

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