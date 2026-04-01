Man Arrested After Trespassing at Nicki Minaj’s Los Angeles Mansion – Report

A man was arrested for trespassing on Nicki Minaj's Los Angeles mansion and refusing to leave.

According to a NBC 4 Los Angeles' report, published on Wednesday (April 1), a man, identified as 36-year-old Leland Adams, allegedly tried to enter Nicki's mansion in Calabasas, Calif., on Wednesday morning and refused to leave at the request of the security team on the property. The security officers eventually had to detain Adams until deputies arrived. Adams never made it inside the home, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told NBC 4.

TMZ reported that neither Nicki Minaj nor her husband, Kenneth Petty, was home when the alleged trespassing occurred. The media outlet described the man as a White male with long hair and a prominent red beard, wearing a gray tracksuit. At the time of this reporting, he was still in police custody.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department for comment.

This incident comes as Nicki Minaj successfully prevented the sale of another property, her $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, Calif., early this year.

On Jan. 22, at a final hearing to address whether the rap star's home will be sold to pay Thomas Weidenmüller's default lawsuit judgment, Nicki delivered the payment, which stopped the force sale of her home. Weidenmüller, a former security guard for the New York rapper, had sued Nicki after accusing her husband of assaulting him in 2019. A default judgment of $503,000 was awarded to Weidenmüller in 2024 after Nicki failed to respond to the lawsuit.

See TMZ's Report: Deputies Descend on Nicki Minaj's House, Trespasser Arrested

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