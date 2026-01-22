Nicki Minaj Stops Forced Sale of Her Home by Paying Lawsuit Judgment at Last Minute

UPDATE: (Jan. 22):

Thomas Weidenmuller's attorney, Paul Saso, has released the following statement to XXL regarding Nicki Minaj finally paying the $503,000 lawsuit judgment:

"After the vicious attack that my client suffered, he is happy to put this behind him. We were disappointed that Nicki Minaj and her husband attempted to avoid responsibility for so many years, but the results here confirm that no matter how rich and famous you are, the law still applies. We are extremely gratified that they have finally been held accountable for their attack on my client."

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 22):

Nicki Minaj has come through in the 11th hour to stop her $20 million mansion from being sold to satisfy a $503,000 lawsuit judgment.

On Thursday (Jan. 22), a final hearing was held to address whether the rap star's Hidden Hills, Calif., home will be sold to pay Thomas Weidenmüller, who was awarded the default judgment last year after Nicki failed to answer his 2022 lawsuit, which accused Nicki's husband of assaulting him in 2019.

After months in limbo, Nicki finally paid off the debt, avoiding the forced sale of the home. Weidenmüller's attorney, Paul Saso, confirmed the debt has been settled in a press conference outside the courtroom.

"Today, we informed the court that Nicki Minaj has satisfied the judgment," Saso said. "Therefore, there is no need to proceed further with our order authorizing the sale of her house."

Thomas Weidenmuller, a former security guard for Nicki, sued her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, in 2022. Weidenmuller claimed he was assaulted by Petty at the behest of Nicki after he allowed a fan to get on stage during a show in Germany in 2019. She never answered the suit. As a result, she was ordered to pay Weidenmuller $503,000 in 2024. Despite the judgment, Nicki never coughed up the cash, leading to Weidenmuller's attorneys asking the judge to force Nicki to sell her home to get the money. Judge Pánuco mulled over the decision for the past few months.

“My tentative [ruling] is to grant this,” Judge Pánuco said in November. “I just want to make sure we’re getting it right.”

The judge said she was only waiting for a Bank of America statement showing how much of the $13 million mortgage Nicki has already paid since buying the home in October of 2022. The mansion is now worth $20 million.

Nicki has made several moves recently that have left some fans scratching their heads and others denouncing the Queens, N.Y., rapper. Back in December, she appeared alongside Erika Kirk at the AmericaFest and praised President Trump and his regime. She's also alienated much of her fanbase with recent comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

Amid the drama, Nicki plans to release a new album in March.

Watch the Video of Nicki's Accusers' Attorney Revealing Nicki Finally Paid the Judgment