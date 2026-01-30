Nicki Minaj Wanted Don Lemon to Be Arrested, Now He Is Over a Church Protest

Nicki Minaj wanted Don Lemon to be arrested over a church protest, and now he has been.

The beef between Nicki and Don reached a head last week when Nicki called out the former CNN journalist for participating in an anti-ICE protest at a church in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 18.

"DON ‘CO*K SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING," she tweeted. "HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

In response to backlash over her calling Don, who is an openly gay man, a co*k sucker, Nicki doubled down.

"I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the co*k suckas to post about it," she tweeted. "They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head. I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier."

During an interview with TMZ the following day, and on his own social media accounts, Don responded to Nicki by calling her a homophobic bigot who should be deported.

On Thursday night (Jan. 29), Lemon, along with three others, was taken into custody by federal agents due to his involvement in the aforementioned protest. He has been charged with conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshipers. The arrests were made at the behest of the Attorney General Pam Bondi, who called the protest "a coordinated attack."

On Friday (Jan. 30), Katie Miller Podcast host Katie Miller released a clip of her new interview with Nicki, where she asks the rap star about calling for Don to be jailed and his response.

"Co*ksucker, stop!" Nicki snapped.

Don Lemon's attorneys have released a statement about his arrest on social media. They call the legal matter a violation of his First-Amendment rights and say they plan to vigorously fight the case.