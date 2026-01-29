Nicki Minaj Gets U.S. Citizenship After Controversial Appearance With President Trump

Nicki Minaj's recent endorsement of President Trump has come with a reward, as she has been granted U.S. citizenship following a controversial appearance with the POTUS.

On Wednesday (Jan. 28), Nicki Minaj joined President Trump on stage as he delivered a speech during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC. It looks like Nicki's unyielding support of the MAGA regime has paid off. Shortly after the event, she shared a photo on X of a Trump Gold Card.

The card grants citizenship to illegal aliens, for a price. According ot the Department of Homeland Security website, applicants must pay a $15,000 application fee and give a $1 million gift "upon completion of the individual’s vetting is evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the United States." However, Nicki says her card was free.

"Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President," she typed in a follow-up post. "Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge."

After previously calling out President Trump, Nicki Minaj, who came to the country illegally from Trinidad at the age of 5, has turned into a full-throated MAGA supporter recently. This is the third time in two months that she has endorsed the Trump regime. Last November, she spoke at a United Nations event in New York on the party's behalf. In December, she was a surprise guest at Erika Kirk's AmericanFest conference, where Nicki was over the top with her praise of Trump. During Wednesday's event, she labeled Trump the best president of all time.

See Nicki Minaj Showing Off Her Trump Gold Card