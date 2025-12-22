Nicki Minaj Praises President Trump at Turning Point USA Event Hosted by Charlie Kirk’s Widow

Nicki Minaj lauded President Trump at a surprise appearance at a Turning Point USA event hosted by Charlie Kirk's widow over the weekend.

On Sunday (Dec. 21), the Queens, N.Y. rapper was a guest at Turning Point's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Ariz. Nicki has previously opined positively about the POTUS on social media. She continued to praise the current Commander-In-Chief.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president," Nicki told Kirk, the widow of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during a TPUSA event in Utah in September. "I don't know if he even knows this, but he has given so many people hope that there's a chance to beat the bad guys. And to win and to do with your head held high and your integrity intact."

"He been through everything a person can be through, publcly," Nicki continued. "Having to constantly be lied on. It's nodt really funnny until you are in that person's shoes."

During the AmericanFest conference, Nicki also called out California Governor Gavin Newsom for his support of trans kids.

Nicki has surprised some fans by recently expressing her allegiance to Trump. In the last several weeks, she has made posts on X in support of the controversial president, who is currently in the midst of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Watch Nicki Minaj Praise President Trump and His Administration at Erika Kirk's AmericaFest Conference