Joe Budden Thinks Nicki Minaj Is Taking Checks to Support President Trump

Joe Budden believes Nicki Minaj is accepting money to show support for President Trump.

On Wednesday (Feb. 4), the Club Shay Shay podcast debuted its new interview with the rapper-turned-podcaster, who was asked to weigh in on Nicki Minaj turning heel and going full MAGA.

"A lot of money is over there," Joe said. "She won't be the first or the last. There will be plenty more celebrities to take that check. Listen, when you on that side, they rockin'. So, tempting for people, I know. My views and how I was raised, and my family that I come from in Sumpter, S.C., no."

"I can't be complicit," he continued. "Not and sleep and night. So, it bothers me when I see people that I know and have some sort of relationship with, and have had some conversations with...I've seen people grow to become multi-million dollar brands from Black sh*t, and Black people and Black consumerism. So, to watch you take the equity and stand over there, I can't jive with that.

Nicki Minaj's support of Donald Trump has reached new heights in recent months, as she has spoken at multiple MAGA and Trump-related events.

Most recently, she showed up to Trump's Trump Accounts Summit in Washington D.C., where she called Trump the greatest POTUS ever. She later revealed that she had received a free Trump Gold Card, which is supposed to grant citizenship for a $1 million fee. However, the White House revealed the card Nicki received was only a "memento."

