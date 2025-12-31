Multiple Petitions to Deport Nicki Minaj Reach Over 100,000 Signatures

Multiple petitions have been launched to deport Nicki Minaj to Trinidad and they have reached over 100,000 signatures.

Nicki Minaj's comments earlier this month at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, and other recent actions have caused some people to take a stand. Two campaigns aimed at getting Nicki booted from the U.S. and sent back to her native Trinidad have been started on change[dot]org.

The first was initiated on July 9 and cites the rapper's erratic behavior on social media and marriage to a registered sex offender. It has over 74,000 signatures. The second petition was kicked off five days after Nicki Minaj's surprise appearance at the Turning Point event on Dec. 27, where she praised Donald Trump and made comments that appeared to disparage members of the LGBTQ+ community. It has over 30,000 signatures.

"Deporting Nicki Minaj back to Trinidad would serve as a reminder that public figures need to be accountable for their words and the broader impact they have on diverse communities," the description reads. "Sign this petition to urge immigration authorities to review Nicki Minaj's residency status in the United States and consider deporting her back to Trinidad as a response to her harmful rhetoric."

Nicki Minaj going full MAGA at AmericaFest has people scratching their heads and left many fans with questions. Since the conference, she has yet to fully address her reasoning.

See the Petitions Calling for Nicki Minaj to Be Deported Back to Trinidad