Nicki Minaj’s $20 Million Mansion Will Be Forcefully Sold by Judge to Satisfy Assault Lawsuit Debt – Report

A judge reportedly plans on ordering Nicki Minaj to sell her California mansion in order to pay off a lawsuit judgment.

On Monday (Nov. 24), Rolling Stone reported that Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Cindy Pánuco made her latest ruling on the case in which Nicki owes $500,000 to a security guard who was assaulted by Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty. She has yet to pay up. After the plaintiff, Thomas Weidenmuller, filed a motion last month asking a judge to make the rap star sell her home to settle the debt, it looks like Judge Cindy Pánuco is concurring.

“My tentative is to grant this,” Judge Pánuco said, according to RS. “I just want to make sure we’re getting it right.”

The judge said she is only waiting for a Bank of America statement showing how much of the $13 million mortgage Nicki has already paid since buying the home, which is now valued at $20 million, in October of 2022.

“Let’s say there’s no bidder who offers the full $20 million, and it goes up for auction, and they don’t get fair market value, and it doesn’t cover everything,” Judge Pánuco said. “If it doesn’t cover what the sale is required to cover — including the judgment, in this instance — then I would use that evidence to help me to determine that.”

A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 22, 2026

Thomas Weidenmuller sued Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, in 2022. He claimed he was assaulted by Petty at the behest of Nicki after he allowed a fan to get on stage during a show in Germany in 2019. Nicki failed to respond to the lawsuit. As a result, she was ordered to pay $503,000. However, she has yet to settle the debt.

XXL has reached out to Nicki Minaj's team for comment.