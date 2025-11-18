Vote for 2025’s Most Valuable Rapper

Despite speculation that hip-hop may be in decline, several rappers have had remarkable years, with chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed projects. So, who will be crowned the MVP of 2025?

XXL is inviting fans to cast their votes! We have partnered with VAZA, the leading online monetized opinion market, to present the Most Valuable Rapper bracket. This contest features 16 rap artists who have made a significant impact on hip-hop this year.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who spent the first quarter of the year behind bars, has made a remarkable comeback. After not touring for five years, YB launched the massive sold-out MASA Tour, establishing himself as one of the biggest rappers in the game.

Although Kendrick Lamar didn’t release an album in 2025, he was omnipresent. From his performance at the Grammys in February—where his track “Not Like Us” won five awards—to his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, K-Dot continues to enhance his legacy.

Clipse, made up on Pusha T and Malice, returned with what might be the most critically acclaimed rap album of the year, Let God Sort Em Out. Their groundbreaking performance at the Vatican, along with five Grammy nominations, showed that Pusha T and Malice prove that age ain’t nothing but a number.

Several other artists also had outstanding years, including Playboi Carti, Cardi B, Gunna, J.I.D., and more. But there will only be one winner.

For each match-up, fans can vote for free or stake money behind their choice on VAZA. Everyone who stakes on the winning choice will get paid from the losing side. This will continue all the way to the final, where a winner will be crowned as 2025’s Most Valuable Rapper. All voting will be done on VAZA’s website: www.vazainc.com. Voting kicks off Nov. 17 and runs through Dec. 22.

See the full list of contenders below.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Drake

Travis Scott

Joey Bada$$

J.I.D

Tyler, The Creator

Cardi B

Pusha T

Malice

Nicki Minaj

Gunna

BigXthaPlug

Yeat

G Herbo

This editorial is presented by VAZA.