Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Nicki Minaj’s ‘Big Foot’ Diss and Drake’s Subliminal at Trial

Megan Thee Stallion addresses Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot” diss track and Drake’s "Circo Loco" subliminal during the trial for the woman Megan is suing for defamation.

On Monday (Nov. 24), Megan's civil trial against blogger Milagro "Gramz" Cooper continued in Miami court. Meg continued her testimony and was cross-examined by Cooper's attorney, Jeremy McLymont, who questioned the rapper about her reaction to being publicly dissed on other occasions. McLymont asked her thoughts on Nicki Minaj's 2024 track "Big Foot."

“It was just so silly in the beginning. I couldn’t get through it, Megan said, according to legal affairs reporter Meghan Cuniff. "I just feel like it wasn’t something I wanted to keep listening to."

McLymont then asked, “So you have the ability to turn things off that you don’t want to listen to?”

“As it pertains to Nicki Minaj, yes,” Megan answered.

Cooper's attorney also questioned Megan about Drake's line on the 2022 Her Loss track "Circo Loco"—"This bi**h lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion"—which was presumed to be aimed at the Houston MC.

"If he is talking about me, he's using it in a very indirect way," Megan responded. "If he was talking about me he could’ve been more direct, because I don’t have butt shots."

Megan appeared to think the line was about her when the song dropped. "Stop using my shooting for clout bi**h a*s ni**as," she tweeted the day the album dropped. "Since when TF is it cool to joke abt women getting shot. You ni**as especially rap ni**gas are lame!"

Megan is accusing Cooper of conspiring with Tory Lanez to carry out a campaign of harassment against Megan. This includes sharing an AI video depicting Megan in a sex act.

Last week, Megan testified that she didn't care if she lived or died due to the negativity caused by the fake post. Megan's manager also testified that Megan went through a treatment program to cope with drama.

