Cardi B Asks Judge to Force Tasha K to Show Her Finances in Ongoing Battle for $4 Million

Cardi B continues to legally press Tasha K for the nearly $4 million the rapper is owed. Now, she is asking a judge to force the blogger to show her finances in court.

On Feb. 27, Bardi's attorneys filed a motion in Tasha's Florida bankruptcy case, asking permission to look over her bank records and personal finances in person. In addition, Cardi is asking Tasha's companies, Yelen Entertainment LLC and Stash Money Works LLC, to disclose the earnings of her YouTube and social media accounts.

The move comes a year after United States Bankruptcy Court Judge Scott M. Grossman accepted Tasha's multi-year plan to pay back her debtors, which includes over $3.8 million she owes Bardi after losing a defamation lawsuit the rapper filed against her. Tasha was given five years to pay Cardi $1.2 million. The remainder of the balance would be due after that. She was also ordered not to badmouth Cardi in public.

Cardi initially sued Tasha K in 2019 for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress in response to Tasha making claims about Cardi involving prostitution and drug use. The Bronx, N.Y., rapper came out victorious in January of 2022 and was awarded over $3.8 million.

Tasha filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023. That hasn't stopped Cardi from trying to get her bread. In January of 2024, Cardi claimed Tasha was hiding money in offshore accounts.

Tasha K's attorney has released the following statement to XXL

"Ms. Kebe is currently in compliance with her confirmed Chapter 11 plan and intends to continue complying with all of its terms," the statement reads. "Nothing is pending before the Court that requires additional action from Ms. Kebe beyond fulfilling her obligations under the confirmed plan, which she is doing."

XXL has reached out to Cardi B's team for comment.

