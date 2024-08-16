Joe Budden Disses Lil Pump, Asks ‘Why Is He a Thing?’

Joe Budden goes in on Lil Pump during a recent discussion about the rapper's support for Donald Trump.

Joe Budden Disses Lil Pump

Lil Pump has been Donald Trump's biggest supporter leading up to the 2024 U.S. presidential race. During a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast featuring political commentator Marc Lamont Hill, Joe talked about rappers picking sides among the candidates and singled Pump out.

"Lil Pump, I still don't know why he's a thing. Why is he a thing?" Joe questioned at the 1:48:10 timestamp of the podcast episode below. "Like, the internet be making people things and it be 10, 15 years, and I still don't know why people...I don't know the song, the movie. I just think of a sh*t stain. A white sh*t stain. I've never seen him not look sh*t stainish."

Lil Pump Capes for Trump

While several rappers have come out in support of Donald Trump's bid for re-election, including Waka Flack Flame, Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Kodak Black and more, Lil Pump has been the most vocal. He has been constantly calling out Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and recently labeled Megan Thee Stallion's performance at a Harris campaign rally in Atlanta a disgrace to the country. During a recent video interview with XXL, Pump got heated while fielding questions about his political leanings.

